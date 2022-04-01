Instagram now allows you to reply to direct messages from the feed

The Instagram team announced a series of new features that are coming to the app to improve messaging.

There are many new features dedicated to direct messages and the way we interact with our contacts and friends on Instagram.

New Instagram features for DMs

One of the novelties that this update brings will save you from having to leave the feed to answer a direct message. As you can see in the image, you will have the option to reply to a message directly from the feed, without having to go to the inbox.

On the other hand, you will find that it is much easier to know who is online to chat, since now Instagram will show them at the top of the inbox. So you no longer have to go through the list of friends or contacts to find those who are “available”.

Want to share music with your Instagram friends? You’ll be able to do this through the new song preview feature that allows you to share up to 30 seconds of music. A dynamic that is possible thanks to integrations with Apple Music and Amazon Music. And if you’re more into Spotify, don’t worry, it will be added in the near future.

A few days ago we told you that Facebook Messenger was adding a function that allows you to send a message silently. And that same feature is coming to Instagram direct messages.

So just by adding “@silent” to your message, you can send a chat at any time without worrying that your friend will wake up to the notification. And another Messenger option that is transferred to Instagram is the one that allows you to create surveys in a group chat.

These new features are already starting to roll out in select countries, but they plan to roll them out globally. Of course, as long as these functions are not in conflict with the laws of the country.