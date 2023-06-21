Instagram now allows you to download public Reels

- Advertisement -

You will no longer need to apply weird tricks to download Instagram Reels or resort to third-party platforms for this task.

Instagram already allows you to download the Reels directly from the application. Although this function is not yet available globally, we can already know some details of its operation.

- Advertisement -

Adam Mosseri shared on his Instagram account one of the new features that is already being implemented in the app: the download of public Reels.

At the moment, it is only available for users in the United States, but we hope that it will be extended to more users soon.

How to download Instagram Reels?

Downloading the Instagram Reels will be as easy as clicking on the “Download” button as you see in the image above.

And just like with TikTok videos when you download a Reel, you’ll find it in your mobile gallery so you can share it in other apps, or just save it to refer to later.

- Advertisement -

Of course, this dynamic will only apply to public Reels, so you won’t find this option in Reels from accounts set to private.

Will Reels downloaded from Instagram have a watermark?

One of the problems that users encounter when downloading TikTok videos is the watermark. A dynamic that could also be repeated with Instagram Reels.

Mosseri has not commented on this detail, but if we take a look at the images he has shared, we see that the user’s name and the Instagram logo are added to the downloaded video.

- Advertisement -

We will have to wait for the new option to be active to confirm this detail.

How can I prevent my Reels from downloading?

Reels from private accounts will not have a download option, but will automatically appear on public Reels.

However, if the user does not want others to download their public Reels, they can block this option from their account settings. Right now this option is not present yet, but when the new feature is released it will be added in the settings for you to disable downloading of your Reels.

Of course, this setting will only prevent downloading via the Instagram option, but it won’t prevent users from using other means to download your video.