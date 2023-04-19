Instagram now allows you to add up to five links in the profile

Instagram is solving one of the problems that users have been reporting for a long time in the app.

It is not a function, but a limitation in the information that we could add to the profile, and that forced us to resort to third-party tools to solve it.

- Advertisement -

Instagram changes the limit of links that are added in the profile

Yes, as you read in the title, it is about the number of links that can be added in the bio. So far, the user can only add a link from the Instagram options.

This forces you to have to use a third-party tool to gather all the important links, and leave the custom URL in the profile. However, this trick will no longer be necessary because Instagram is increasing the number of links that can be added to the profile: it goes from one to five.

It may still be insufficient for content creators, as they will have to select which platform, website or social network they want to direct their audience to. However, for the rest of the user, five links will be more than enough to link to other social profiles or add a website.

Instagram has always been careful to offer options that will drive users away from the app, but this update does the opposite, as it will prevent users from clicking on custom links to see the rest of the URLs outside of the platform.

- Advertisement -

How to add links on Instagram profile

Adding links to our Instagram profile is simple, as it consists of a few steps:

You just have to open the app and go to the Profile tab

Click on “Edit profile” and you will see the information that Instagram allows you to add to create your biography

Click on “Add link”, which will take you to “Add external link”.

When you click on this option, you will see that it allows you to add the URL and a title. A dynamic that you can repeat until you reach the limit of 5 links. And of course, you can change these links as many times as you want.

On the other hand, there is a detail to take into account. Only the first link will be visible on your profile, the rest will be hidden in a dropdown menu, as you see in the image above.

- Advertisement -

But don’t worry, people who visit your profile will see the first link along with the message “and 1 more” (3 or 4 more) so they know there are more links added. Just touching the link will open a window at the bottom with all the corresponding external links.