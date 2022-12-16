Instagram Notes feature generates several memes on social media

O Instagram released this week for its user base the feature called Notes. The new feature allows short messages to be pinned in the DM. Content is available for 24 hours, just like stories, and can be up to 60 characters long.

However, the new function sparked the creativity of Europeian users of the social network, who began to write jokes and other funny jokes on this tool. Some have compared the function to the twitter or even with the already deceased MSN.