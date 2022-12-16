Instagram Notes feature generates several memes on social media

O Instagram released this week for its user base the feature called Notes. The new feature allows short messages to be pinned in the DM. Content is available for 24 hours, just like stories, and can be up to 60 characters long.
However, the new function sparked the creativity of Europeian users of the social network, who began to write jokes and other funny jokes on this tool. Some have compared the function to the twitter or even with the already deceased MSN.
The new feature has been widely used for memes, but many users took advantage of the novelty to send hints to other people or even vent something. Some people are even using notes to ask for a Pix.
It should be noted that it is also possible to mute other people’s notes. To do this, just tap and hold the profile picture you want to stop seeing updates. Next, a menu with the option “silence” will appear.
Below are some of the memes posted on Instagram Notes:
My new addiction is seeing people embarrass themselves in these Instagram notes pic.twitter.com/eAkPYtqHut
— Anna 🍁 (@txx_anna) December 14, 2022
what do you think of these instagram notes? I didn’t like it very much pic.twitter.com/OUOQIiX05C
— sifo (@sofiribe) December 15, 2022
Me like this reading Instagram Notes from some people: pic.twitter.com/QdUemdoQoA
— Gabriel Campos (@gabscmps) December 14, 2022
the hints of the future will be with instagram notes pic.twitter.com/i4Dq7yejtI
— canceled and perfect (@jaoneto_id) December 13, 2022
The power of Instagram status/notes is just that pic.twitter.com/Xr2PZxFOzU
— rispedrodone (@pedroped77) December 14, 2022
gnt and this newest indirect/flirting tool from instagram to leave a note on top of the dm’s
a mini twitter pic.twitter.com/4ovvP03jFZ
—hugo. ψ (@ugocomaga) December 13, 2022
And you, did you like this new Instagram feature? Let us know in the comments down below!
