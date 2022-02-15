Tech News

Instagram makes it easier to react to stories with a new option

By: Brian Adam

Instagram is adding a new option to Stories so you can react to content without it being sent as a DM.

Yes, likes are finally coming to Instagram Stories officially, as Adam Mosseri announced.

You can now reply to Instagram stories with a “Like”

In what he calls “Private Story Likes,” Adam Mosseri announced on his Twitter account that a new option is being added to react to Instagram Stories.

When we reply to an Instagram Story, be it an emoji or a message, it reaches the creator in the DM inbox. So in a matter of minutes you may find yourself with hundreds of DMs belonging to your Story reactions.

So that this is not a problem and to make it easier for users to react to the Stories, without having to write or choose an emoji, the possibility of sending a “Like” by simply clicking on the little heart icon is added.

Likes will not be sent as DMs nor will a public count be kept. It is a simple way to react to a story and give support to the creator without having to complicate ourselves, as if it were a normal publication. And on the other hand, it will help not to flood your inbox.

This is one of the Instagram features that has been in testing for months, and is now officially extended. There are still many pending options for this 2022, so we will have to wait to see what other Instagram features are on the way.

While the Instagram team has mentioned that they will focus on the video format and messaging, we will surely see many updates dedicated to the most popular features.

Instagram makes it easier to react to stories with a new option

