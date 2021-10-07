Instagram makes changes to videos by merging two of its most popular content

When you set foot inside Instagram, you get the first surprise when you see that there are contents that, although apparently they belong to the same group (that of the videos), are separated into different tabs, which generates a certain feeling of mess. Then, as the months and years go by, you end up taking it for granted, but not even so, custom can make sense of a mess of this size. Many, many years later, it seems that Facebook has understood how little sense it made to keep video content separate. On the one hand those of IGTV and on the other those that reach us in our feed, so they have decided to make changes that go in the right direction: not forcing the user to be jumping from one section of the application to another to see contents apparently the same. All in the same drawer The fact is that Instagram has made the decision to, finally, create something similar to its own YouTube within the application, gathering in a single tab the different types of video that it now offers scattered throughout its menus. On the one hand those IGTV and on the other the ones that we usually see directly on our personal timeline, the one we see when accessing the social network to see what the profiles we follow have published. Will they eliminate that play that appears in the upper right part of the screen? Well, it remains to be seen exactly how Instagram solves this little challenge, whether it opts for a new tab at the bottom or integrates everything within another section. But what there is no longer any doubt is that the changes are going to come and then it will be time to adapt to them. Until now, IGTV has worked as a kind of so-called Instagram own YouTube to show longer videos than those we upload as a standard post to our profile. Contents that will soon have a maximum length of 60 minutes and that we can enjoy without limitations from a specific section for this type of creations. As we told you, we will see how the entire Instagram ecosystem looks after the changes and if the Reels will also become part of this new space. Without fear of being wrong, it is difficult to imagine that those on Facebook are going to dilute their particular TikTok in the midst of so much content, so surely everything will be a fusion of short videos and IGTV. >