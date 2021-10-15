Instagram launches two new functions for live shows

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has launched two new tools designed to meet the needs of direct creators. From now on, Instagram users will be able to create excitement with their live shows and schedule them up to 90 days in advance. In this way, they can disseminate among their followers the announcement of the live show that they are going to celebrate on a certain date.

Live Instagram creators will be able to schedule an event and announce it through Stories and posts on their profile

Likewise, Instagram is developing a new function that will be called “Trial mode”. With this, live creators will be able to invite their followers to the show before it starts. This way they can test the connection, lighting and other details before the show starts. According to Instagram, this “Test Mode” has been requested by many users in recent times.

Regarding the possibility de schedule a live in advance, this is a feature that already exists on other competing platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

The company has announced that the direct scheduling tool will be available to users around the world. These, once they have put on the calendar the day that the live will be held, will be able to directly share the ad both through the Stories as in a post on your profile. Your followers will be able to set a reminder to avoid forgetting to connect to the live.

It is not the only recent announcement from Instagram regarding its strategy with creating videos. This same week, the company has abandoned its IGTV project, its great commitment to the long-term video format, which was born in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a rival to YouTube and attracting content creators to the platform.

.