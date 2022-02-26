Instagram launches the “Take a break” function in Spain

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has announced this week the arrival in Spain of the “Take a Break” function, a tool from the social network’s digital well-being section that is now available to the more than 10 million people who use Instagram in the country.



Take a Break (Take a break) was announced in November of last year and was already active in some countries such as the United States. Basically, this new functionality invites Instagram users who spend a lot of time on the social network to “take a break”.

The company’s purpose in creating this feature, as it has officially stated in a statement, is to help “people make more conscious decisions about how they spend their time on Instagram”. This means that when a user is browsing Instagram for a certain amount of time, a warning message will be shown to them to take a break.

Instagram notes that, in addition, that user will be prompted to set reminders to take more breaks in the future. Alongside those prompts, the company will also show you expert-backed tips to help you reflect and reboot.

The social network indicates that it will show notifications to teenagers so that they activate these reminders. According to the tests it has carried out so far, 90% of the adolescents who see this message end up activating them and keeping them active.

This new tool joins other Instagram features that allow users to manage their time online, such as Daily Limit, which allows you to set the total amount of time you want to spend on Instagram each day, and lets you know when you have reached that limit. It also offers the ability to mute Instagram notifications, so you can focus without interruption.

