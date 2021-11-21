Instagram launches the ‘badges’, which allow you to earn money with live broadcasts

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In May 2020, Instagram presented the “badges”, a tool for users to earn money by directing on the social network. Badges are a kind of stickers that viewers can buy during live shows on Instagram to “Thank” the creators for the content they are consuming.

The “badges” were only available until now for users selected by Instagram

So far, this feature has only been activated in a trial version and for users invited by Instagram. But, from now on, any user can request to be a beneficiary of this tool.

Once applicants have been admitted to the program, they will have the possibility for their followers to buy badges to support their work. At the moment, this option will only be available to instagramers based in the United States. Although Instagram has indicated that it will expand availability to other territories in the coming months.

Applicants to participate in this program must be over 18 years old, have a company or creator Instagram account and have at least 10,000 followers. Likewise, they must undertake to comply with a series of clauses related to the community rules of Instagram. The user who meets all these criteria will find the option “Configure badges” in their profile tab.

The “badges” available at the moment are three different prices: $ 0.99, $ 1.99, and $ 4.99. When a viewer buys a badget, and depending on its value, a sticker consisting of one, two or three stars will appear on the live. Instagram ensures that, at least until 2023, these payments will go in full for the creator, and the platform will not keep any percentage of the money.

In recent times, Instagram has been incorporating new options to allow your users to monetize their activity on the social network. Recently, the company has announced that it will offer bonuses of up to $ 10,000 to encourage the use of Reels among its users.

