Instagram launches reactions to Stories without direct message

Instagram has just announced a new tool for give private likes to the Stories published by a user. It is not exactly a direct message, but a “like” that is notified to the recipient privately, without appearing publicly on their profile.

This new Instagram feature allows you to react to a story without the need to clutter the receiving user’s message inbox.

To date, any reaction to a Story, whether it was a simple emoji or a written textit reached its recipient as a direct message. From now on, once this new function is definitively installed, it will be possible to react to a Story without having to clutter the user’s inbox with messages.

has been his own Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagramthe social network owned by Meta, who has presented this new feature in a video uploaded to his Twitter account.

From now on, when a user enters the Stories of their contacts, they will see a new icon between the one used to send a message and the one shaped like a paper plane.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️ Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM. Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

This new icon, which will be in the shape of a heart, is the one that will allow you to send a private “like” to the author of the Story. and notification of that “like” will appear in the notification taband not in the private message inbox.

In this way, Instagram Stories will not have a public domain “likes” counter. This policy is the opposite of the one that governs Instagram feed posts, where the “likes” received by a post are visible to any user.

For two years, Instagram has been testing a feature to hide likes on all posts on the social network. After an experimental period, Instagram decided that the hiding of “likes” should be disabled by default. In case a user wants to hide them, he will have to manually activate this option.

