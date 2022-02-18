Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Instagram launches reactions to Stories without direct message

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has just announced a new tool for give private likes to the Stories published by a user. It is not exactly a direct message, but a “like” that is notified to the recipient privately, without appearing publicly on their profile.

This new Instagram feature allows you to react to a story without the need to clutter the receiving user’s message inbox.

To date, any reaction to a Story, whether it was a simple emoji or a written textit reached its recipient as a direct message. From now on, once this new function is definitively installed, it will be possible to react to a Story without having to clutter the user’s inbox with messages.

has been his own Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagramthe social network owned by Meta, who has presented this new feature in a video uploaded to his Twitter account.

From now on, when a user enters the Stories of their contacts, they will see a new icon between the one used to send a message and the one shaped like a paper plane.

This new icon, which will be in the shape of a heart, is the one that will allow you to send a private “like” to the author of the Story. and notification of that “like” will appear in the notification taband not in the private message inbox.

In this way, Instagram Stories will not have a public domain “likes” counter. This policy is the opposite of the one that governs Instagram feed posts, where the “likes” received by a post are visible to any user.

For two years, Instagram has been testing a feature to hide likes on all posts on the social network. After an experimental period, Instagram decided that the hiding of “likes” should be disabled by default. In case a user wants to hide them, he will have to manually activate this option.

.

Previous articleADATA Unveils Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0, World’s First to Earn New Verification
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Instagram launches reactions to Stories without direct message

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

ADATA Unveils Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0, World’s First to Earn New Verification

Previously anticipated, ADATA, a well-known memory and storage drive manufacturer, today announced that its Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0...
Apple

Apple stops signing iOS and iPadOS 15.3: stop downgrading from versions 15.3.1

A week after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1, Apple stopped signing versions 15.3. As a...
Tech News

Is Windows 11 bad for you? So you can install it without losing anything

Over time or due to a bad installation of software in the operating system, Windows 11 can...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.