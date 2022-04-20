Instagram launches options for charitable donations in Reels

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has announced that its option to create fundraising campaigns and donations is now available on the Reels.

Until now, Instagram users could make donations to charities through Stories, Direct and solidarity groups

Until now, the social network owned by Meta had activated this tool in solidarity groups, aimed at raising money for a specific cause. There were also donation stickers for Stories and Live broadcasts, an option that was created in full confinement due to the rise of this format.

From now on, Instagram users from more than thirty countries will also be able to add a link to their Reels. Through this link you can donate money to more than a million NGOs.

This Instagram announcement took place during the Earth Day organized by Meta. According to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, more than four million people have made donations worth more than 150 million dollars through Instagram and Facebook to support environmental causes and the fight against climate change.

The organizations most supported by users of these social networks are The Ocean Cleanup, World Wildlife Fund and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. According to Meta, the vast majority of donations during the year 2021 were less than 20 dollars.

Unlike what happens with purchases through Instagram, in donations Meta bears the costs of the transfer. In this way, they maintain in the company, the money donated by users reaches the charitable organizations in full.

In addition to Instagram and Facebook, Meta has also included tools for charitable and climate donations in the Messenger messaging app. At the same event, Zuckerberg’s company revealed the name of thes nine organizations to which he will donate a million dollars to support their fight against climate disinformation.

