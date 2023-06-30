Instagram launches option that allows users to see interactions with each other

- Advertisement -

The most recent update of Instagram brought with it an option called “Shared Activity“. Similar to “see friendship” of Facebookthe resource allows the user to check all the interactions already made between him and another person within the social network. To see these details, just enter a friend’s profile and tap on the three dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. From there, several options will appear and among them, one called “Shared Activity”. Once you tap on her, you’ll have access to interactions between the two people.

The window that opens then shows the profile pictures of each one, in addition to the buttons to follow, send a message and view the profile. Just below, are the dates when the user started following the other and when the other did the same thing. Finally, are themarkings", "Likes" It is "Comments". This first option, as expected, shows the publications in which you tagged your friend or the ones he tagged you. The next section shows all the photos liked between the two and finally, the last option refers to the comments made on photos and reels of each one.





In each of the options that appear, the screen is divided into two tabs, one of the tags/likes/comments made by you and the other with those made by the other person. Therefore, it is another one of the interesting news launched by the platform, which recently released the download of Reels natively. 2MB Instagram Reaches More People: Facebook Expands Instagram Lite to Over 170 Countries Instagram also had the Meta Verified feature released in Europe in recent days.