Instagram launches its ‘Channels’ feature globally after the success of WhatsApp!

Only a few weeks ago, the instant messaging service, WhatsApp, revealed its new function called “Channels”, which users of the Telegram service will have more in mind but where it is possible to integrate users to transmit messages to a large number of people, an issue that the Meta company wants to take advantage now in its Instagram app. This feature could be fully functional for the company, as it now seems to be reaching other apps globally and being used by users.

Channels now available on Instagram

According to a recent report by the company through his blog, the announcement of the broadcast channels are now available now worldwide for all users. Previously, the feature was only available to a select few users in places like India and Brazil. As in its sister app WhatsApp, the channels are available to use and quickly spread messages to people on said social network.

Meta’s statement indicated that a new expansion of Instagram streaming channels would arrive for the entire world as of today. It will give millions of creators “a new way to engage directly with their fans at scale.” He even alluded to some channels in India that you will be able to join already.

According to the company, broadcast channels are already a good messaging tool for multiple creators around the world who can share texts, videos, and photos with their followers. You can even fill out voice notes and surveys to further interact with your audience. Although remember that only creators will be able to share messages in broadcast channels. Whereas, if you are a follower you will be able to react to content and vote in polls.

Meta details more information about it, mentioning that once the creator has access to the function and sends his first inbox message on Instagram, followers will receive a notification to join the channel. Meanwhile, any user will be able to enter the channel, although only if you follow it will you be able to receive notification of new content.

Finally, from the new global era of Instagram Channels, the company also has news of collaboration tools for creators on Instagram. Remember to install the latest version of the app.