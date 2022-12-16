HomeTech GiantsAppleInstagram launches feature for hacked users to recover accounts

Instagram launches feature for hacked users to recover accounts

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Instagram launches feature for hacked users to recover accounts
Instagram users who were victims of hacker attacks and lost account access now have a new feature to report the case and recover profile. Available at instagram.com/hacked, the feature makes it possible to request help to recover hacked accounts, report impersonation accounts or recover passwords.

According to a 2018 Motherboard report, some users even paid ransoms to hackers who held their accounts hostage. A 2019 report points out that influencers, who rely on the platform for work, have had to turn to other hackers for help. In both cases the most visible problem is that the Instagram took a while to provide this assistance to users🇧🇷

Screenshots show ways to recover Instagram account (Image: Disclosure)

Earlier this year, Instagram announced that it was testing an account recovery form. But starting this Thursday (15) all users can select two friends who can help verify their identity.

The company is also working on ways to prevent account hacking by triggering warnings about suspicious accounts that may be impersonating someone else. Parallel to this, Meta develops a more robust customer service division to assist with account and moderation issues.

And you, have you ever had problems with Instagram support or accessing your account? Leave your story below!

