Instagram launches feature for hacked users to recover accounts

Instagram users who were victims of hacker attacks and lost account access now have a new feature to report the case and recover profile. Available at instagram.com/hacked, the feature makes it possible to request help to recover hacked accounts, report impersonation accounts or recover passwords.

According to a 2018 Motherboard report, some users even paid ransoms to hackers who held their accounts hostage. A 2019 report points out that influencers, who rely on the platform for work, have had to turn to other hackers for help. In both cases the most visible problem is that the Instagram took a while to provide this assistance to users🇧🇷