Instagram launches automatic captions on videos

Instagram has been competing with TikTok for some time now and introducing tools copied from the Chinese social network into its platform. Without going any further, this is what happened with the Reels, vertical videos of a maximum of 15 seconds, accompanied by music and other effects, which are a plagiarism of the format that has made TikTok the most downloaded app in the world.

Now, the social network owned by Meta has announced that it will include in its videos automatically generated subtitlesa feature available on TikTok since last June.

This is an option that will improve accessibility to the contents of the social network, designed above all to help people with partial or total hearing impairment to understand the contents that are published on the platform. Instagram will enable these automatic captions by default, although they will only be available in seventeen languages ​​at the moment.

These languages ​​are English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian, German, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Tagalog, Urdu, Malay, Hindi, Indonesian, and Japanese. Instagram claims that in the coming months, it will incorporate new languages to this tool.

Also, Instagram has acknowledged that the Artificial Intelligence that creates these subtitles is still imperfect. The company hopes to “continue improving it” soon so that the subtitles adjust as much as possible to the words of the video announcer.

Although the main reason for installing these subtitles is to improve accessibility for people with hearing disabilities, they are also intended for those users who prefer to watch videos with the sound off. In this way, you will be able to know what is being said in the video without the need to put on headphones or activate the speaker, which can be a nuisance when you are on public transport or other crowded places.

