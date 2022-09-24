Instagram is working on a nude image tool. How will it work?

- Advertisement -

is one of the most used networks for many reasons. On the one hand, we are facing a very complete app that has all kinds of functions, filters, and other effects with which to surprise with our publications. On the other hand, the team behind the development of this social network owned by Meta does not stop releasing updates with which to further improve its functionality. For example, recently we told you about the next news that would come to the app. And now, we know that soon Instagram will allow you to hide s. It has been the developer Alessandro Paluzzi, one of the filterers with the greatest experience in the sector, who has shown an exclusive that allows us to see how this filter that Instagram is working on will work to block photos that include nudes Instagram wants you to be able to block nudes on the social network It is true that Instagram has strict rules on the publication of photos that show explicit content. But another thing is the chat, where there are no limitations on the photos they send you. But, if you don’t want them to send you nudes any more through chat, you’ll be able to avoid it very soon, as Alessandro Paluzzi shows in the post he made through his Instagram account. This well-known leaker shows us a screenshot of Instagram where we can see the new feature that will prevent you from receiving nude photos through chat on this social network. Apparently, when we accept a chat request, a second window will appear asking us if we want to receive nude photos or not, since the decision is completely voluntary. Once you accept, Instagram will track your phone, without sending information to the servers for analysis, and if it detects that there are any nude photos, it will hide it. At all times you can see it by clicking on the images that appear blurred, so you do not lose access to them. And in case you want to activate this function also in the Instagram chat, you will only have to enable the corresponding option. Note that this option is surely for all chats. Finally, and as for the possible release date of this update that will allow us to decide if we can receive nude photos on Instagram, it is expected to arrive in the coming weeks as it begins to be available for some users. >