Instagram is testing a new way to display hashtags

Instagram is running a new test that revolves around how hashtags display in search results.

This new dynamic adds to another test that Instagram is carrying out to encourage user participation when searching for social cause hashtags.

New way to display Instagram hashtags in search results

When we search for a hashtag on Instagram, it takes us to a new section with filtered search results in Featured, Recent and Reels. If you are one of those who quickly go to “Recents” then you will not like the new dynamic that Instagram is testing.

As you see in the image above, Instagram in the test it removes the “Recents” tab and only keeps “Featured” and “Reels”. As explained by the Instagram team, the goal of this test is to analyze whether this new dynamic helps users easily find relevant and interesting content. And at the same time, it helps keep them informed about current issues.

On the other hand, it may serve to give more visibility to posts that are more popular or generate more interaction. And of course, the Reels gain a little more prominence. At the moment, it is only a test with a small group of users, so it will be necessary to see if Instagram decides to implement it for everyone.

On the other hand, let us remember that there is another test related to hashtags. It has to do with those hashtags associated with social causes. When users search for these hashtags, Instagram will show them a series of options right in the search results themselves.

For example, they will see the option “Spread the word” so they can share the hashtag with their friends so they can join in supporting the social cause. Or you’ll find the “Create a Fundraiser” invitation to start a fundraiser on behalf of the social movement. And of course, there will also be an option that will allow us to learn more about the social cause.