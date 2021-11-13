Instagram is developing a feature that will make it easier to moderate live streams

Instagram is developing a new feature for live shows that will save you from being aware of audience comments.

This does not mean that you will have to ignore them, but that you can ask for help so that other users moderate the comments during the broadcast.

Instagram prepares a new dynamic for live shows

A few months ago, Instagram announced a series of updates that improve the dynamics of live shows and give creators more options to manage them. For example, now it allows you to program live shows allowing you to set a start date and time.

And it gives different options to share the scheduled event with the audience so that users set a reminder not to miss the live show. On the other hand, a function that is still pending is the “Practice Mode”.

This function allows the host and guests to meet previously in a private broadcast to test the sound, internet connection, lighting, etc. A practical dynamic, since it will avoid that the first minutes of the transmission become a test or that you have to deal with technical errors.

And that’s not all. Instagram is preparing a new dynamic for live shows. As mentioned Alessandro paluzzi On their Twitter account, Instagram will allow creators to assign moderators on live shows.

As you can see from the screenshots it shares, Instagram will allow users who are among the audience present to be assigned as moderators. So you can choose some of the users who are watching your live to help you moderate the comments.

Of course, this may be a prior arrangement with trusted users or with part of your team to have the role of moderators. That way, they can help you eliminate spam, inappropriate comments, and highlight interactions that contribute to the goal of the broadcast.

At the moment, this function is in development so we will have to wait to see if Instagram decides to implement it soon.