Instagram is changing the way you see the latest ‘stories’: which ‘app’ have you noticed?

It is evident that when one reigns within a territory, the arrival of another alternative that is gaining followers day by day influences the decisions that are made. And TikTok’s unstoppable rise over the past two years has had more impact than just numbers. And if not, ask Instagram. The social network owned by Facebook (or was it Meta?) has changed some things in recent times, although the most notorious of all has had to do with the inclusion of the so-called reels, which are a so-called clone of TikTok videos by which users can upload short pieces to the platform in the style of the Chinese app. But do you think that is the only thing they have noticed? Changes are coming from Turkey It has been one of the journalists specialized in advancing news about apps and technology, Matt Navarra, who has amplified the news that Instagram has changed the way of viewing stories to a vertical format, suspiciously similar to that of TikTok when we go from one short video to another by sliding our finger from bottom to top on the smartphone screen. As you can see from the message uploaded to Twitter, the Instagram experiment in Turkey turns Mark Zuckerberg’s social network into a kind of TikTok that lets us navigate vertically through the latest stories shared by the profiles we follow. Whether it’s simple messages, a carousel of several photos or a funny video that deserves to be seen. Of course, at the moment it is only available in Turkish territory, so it remains to be seen whether it is a trial and testing process for a broader launch in the coming weeks, or a first shot (some say) to check if this new type of displacement supposes a positive turn towards a more natural gesture than the one we had until now, where the movement is horizontal from right to left. Although they decided to dismiss this vertical slide of Instagram stories, there is no doubt that in the social network owned by Facebook they are very attentive to every movement of TikTok and with decisions like this, they make it clear that they give it more importance than the that we could imagine. Don’t you think? >