Instagram introduces automatic subtitles in videos

Instagram has kicked off the introduction of a particularly important novelty in terms of accessibility, especially for people who suffer from hearing problems or, unfortunately, total deafness. The company is implementing within its social network subtitles automatically generated on all videos in the feed Adam Mosseri himself, head of Instagram, made it official with a post on the main social channels.

We thus discover that the function will be enabled by default starting with some languages ​​such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian, German, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Tagalog, Urdu, Malay, Hindi, Indonesian and Japanese. So our country will be among the first to enjoy it, however Mosseri makes it known that in the coming months there will be a further expansion to other languages.

Mosseri also reported that the automatic subtitle generation function will be easily deactivated and reactivated in case it is not necessary. Instagram has been the subject of many changes and news in the last period, starting with the announced end of support for the IGTV application, whose functions will be incorporated into the main app.

Finally, with regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict currently underway and following the declaration of Meta, even Instagram has joined in blocking the recommendations to pro-Russian or government-affiliated media, downgrading them in its search algorithm.

Finally, it is always Adam Mosseri who once and for all gives his opinion on the possible arrival of an Instagram version for iPad. The answer is straightforward: it is not a priority!