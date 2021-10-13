Instagram: how to know if the application has crashed

At the beginning of October, several users in the world presented connectivity problems not only with Facebook , but also the servers of WhatsApp and Instagram . It is for this reason that Mark Zuckerberg’s app is preparing a series of changes to the world’s most popular photo and video program.

Many times Instagram it presents errors and several turn to different pages or Twitter itself to find out that the problem is worldwide and not on their mobile device. But now the latest update will let you know the exact moment when there are problems uploading content.

Although work is still being done and it is enabled in the Instagram beta, it is expected that they will reach all cell phones in less than a few days and even before the end of the year.

HOW TO KNOW IF INSTAGRAM HAS DROPPED

The trick is quite easy and, as we have mentioned, no need to have to download third party apps to find out if Instagram crashed or not worldwide:

The first thing will be to have the latest version of Instagram both on Android, through Google play , or iPhone, using iOS Store .

, or iPhone, using . Once the latest version is installed, head over to Instagram.

In case there is any damage, the app will send you a notification.

However, you can also check it manually.

In this way you will be able to know if Instagram has connection problems today. (Photo: Instagram)

Just press the “Heart” symbol to see the notifications.

If you read a message of problems with Instagram, then the application is down all over the world.

As soon as it recovers, again Instagram will inform you that it is already 100% operational.

It is unknown if the same function reaches WhatsApp, although we do not doubt that it happens since it is strongly linked to Facebook and Instagram. That way you no longer have to turn to Twitter.