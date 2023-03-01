Instagram has this feature to prevent the couple from checking notifications

Goal has added several commands that help people have a better experience within the applications, and in instagram added a command that can be used by infidels so that it does not show them the notifications.

There is a possibility to send silent messages on Instagram, so that the user does not receive the notification that a chat has arrived. “/silent” is the command used by people so that when they open the application they notice the message and not before.

In case the message is not important, or if you are talking to one person and you don’t want a third person to read the chat. A method that can be used by couples to hide certain love affairs.

How to use

When the user wants to send a silent message, they can go to the person’s chat, and before writing the text, they will have to put “/Silent”, and then they can continue with the rest.

In this way, when sending it, the other person will not receive the message, but until the application is opened and if the other user wishes to respond in the same way, they will have to rewrite the command.

However, if the user is talking to that person in a crowd, you can also mute the account so that the notification never appears. To do so, the person will have to slide to the right of the chat and several options “More”, “General” and “Unread” will appear.

In “More”, the user can select several options, “Eliminate”, which is to delete the entire conversation, “Mark”, which is to prioritize the chats with which you have priority and “Mute”, with which notifications will not arrive if the user sends messages.

The user can also select some Instagram posts to not show in the account feed.

mute posts

On the other hand, just as you can mute chats, the user can also select some Instagram posts so that they are not displayed in the account feed. This function allows you to hide the images or reels of certain accounts without unfollowing them.

Muting an account will not stop you from seeing profile posts or receiving notifications about comments or posts the user is tagged in.

Also, accounts won’t know they’ve been muted, but people can unmute them to see the account’s posts in their feed again.

To mute an account, the user can go to the three-dot menu in the corner of the post. From there you can decide if you want to silence only the publications or including the stories of the account.

You can also mute posts and stories by long-pressing on a story from the tray or from a profile.

NFTs on Instagram. (photo: cryptonews)

Instagram and NFTs

With the popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the possibility of owning digital items with real monetary value, social networks currently allow these items to be displayed with their own format that can be identified by anyone. Instagram, the platform developed by Meta, also allows the purchase of these items from its application.

To buy a digital collectible and post it on Instagram, interested people will have to log in from your application on a regular basis, once inside the home screen, users will have to go to their personal profile and press the three-line menu button located at the top right of the mobile screen.

Within the menu, people will find an option called “Digital collectibles”, which they must enter to start the purchase process. In this section you will find the option to “Buy collection” under each item that is for sale.

Users must click on the item they wish to buy and they will be redirected to the web page from where they can make the purchase using the virtual wallet they chose to synchronize.