Instagram has many types of hidden letters, so they can be used

To have more outstanding stories in instagram the users in social networks They have chosen to use certain fonts that allow a better visualization in their account and have a greater reach in the application.

Some of these fonts are hidden, which allow you to change the font used to name or write something on the platform. Many of these options are used by influencers to upload their stories on the platform.

Instagram is the social network chosen for the creativityin which some of the users use it to assemble their videos and also some creative stories, in which they do not use the typical fonts of the platform, but take some hidden ones that are there.

The social network has stories that last 60 seconds.

Papyrus on Instagram

Papyrus It’s the hidden font that’s on Instagram, which is the popular font that’s also on Word. To have access to this source, you just have to go to the section to generate a new one story. There you can select and add the images and videos you want to accompany.

Once you have assembled the Storie with your photos, click on the button that is used to add text. You will find it at the top of the screen, and it consists of the letters “aah”,

Then you will have to do scroll until comic sanswhen entering the text tab, the option to scroll to the left to choose a font will appear in the lower part of the screen.

And then write the word “Papyrus”, instantly the characters will be changed and appear in the font. You can now type anything else in this font and post the text to Stories.

Fonts with stickers

In addition to Papyrus, there is a wide variety of fonts you can use, thanks to the stickers. To use these types of words you will have to do a longer job, however the results will have a better interaction,

Once you have your story, enter the sticker search engine and enter the name of a font. All the letters of the alphabet will appear and you will be able to build your phrase, which can be used throughout the story, as you paste each letter.

Some of the fonts you can use are: Ballow, Scrabble, Rock ABC, Collage, Alphabetcharms, Lightbox, AnimafontAakkoset, Claymation alphabet, Koolmilk letter, Younicorn scrabble, Josemarigr alphabet and Ruedesmille letter.

You can adjust the typography with which the lyrics of the songs will be seen and also choose which fragment will sound.

Typography on your bio

Another of the changes that you can make within the platform is the change of typography in the name of the profile and the description of the biography, with the purpose of making it look more original, because, although in the stories there is a great variety of sources, the typography is the same in the case of the name of the profile.

The first thing you need to do to make this change is to go to any web browser and look for one of these options: LingoJam, meta tags, instagram Fonts and Insta Fonts, which are platforms where you can find some fonts for your interest.

Then, you must write the text that you want to modify in the tool and see the available typography options. Once the font has been chosen, you can copy the text and go to the bio edit to change it.