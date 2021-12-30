Instagram has clear priorities for the year 2022

Instagram is one of the main references that we have when we think about the field of social networks. In that sense, we are talking about a platform that must be constantly changing and improving. 2021 has not been the exception to this and at TekCrispy we have covered the vast majority of their news and future plans. Now the CEO of the company, Adam mosseri has posted a video talking about Instagram’s priorities for 2022.

Mosseri spoke about 4 aspects that summarize the work that Instagram will focus on for the new year.

These are Instagram’s priorities for 2022

2022 Priorities 📝 This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities. Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

Video

Mosseri spoke of video as the first of Instagram’s priorities for the year 2022. He indicates that they do not want to be a simple photo-sharing application, so they will focus entirely on the video area, building around the Reels. In this sense, by the year 2022 they plan to implement new tools to expand the possibilities of creators in the creation of audiovisual material.

That this is the top priority is not surprising considering the leadership that TikTok has obtained as a video-based platform.

Messenger service

Along the same lines of not being a simple photo-sharing application, Mosserie speaks of messaging as another priority for 2022. The world is connecting through applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram, however, Instagram has a widely used chat component .

In this sense, they propose to promote this field in order to encourage the connection of people around the world based on their interests and further facilitate the conversation.

Transparency

Looking to 2022, Instagram wants to be more and more transparent with its users. In that sense, Mosseri points out the importance of users knowing how Instagram works. This allows them to know all the possibilities they have to fit into the platform, clearing up all the theories and mysteries about the algorithm.

Creators

About the creators, the CEO of Instagram has recognized their work from both institutions and individuals. In that sense, it indicates that by 2022 new monetization possibilities will be brought to the table that will allow them to obtain more income.

Additionally, there are plans such as parental control and the arrival of the feed in chronological mode that will add much more to the experience. It only remains to wait and keep track of the movements of Instagram to see how they cover these priorities.