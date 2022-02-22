Tech News

Instagram has a new option to manage the time you spend in the app

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Instagram is rolling out a small change that will affect those who use the “limit daily time” options.

Although Instagram offers a series of options to establish limits on the time we spend in the app, it is now changing some details of this dynamic.

Instagram changes the dynamics of the daily time limit

If you are one of those who spend hours and hours on Instagram without realizing it, it may help you to activate the reminders or set a limit on the amount of daily time, which you will find in the “Elapsed time” section in the Instagram app

There you will find a series of options to specify how much time you want to spend on Instagram, and set a limit. It does not follow the same dynamics as Facebook, which allows you to set any period of time as a limit, with a control that allows you to increase it from 5 minutes. In the case of Instagram, there are a series of options for the user to choose according to her criteria.

Before the last update, Instagram had a minimum daily limit of 10 minutes, as mentioned in TC. So any user could set that time period and take a break from the app.

However, Instagram has removed the 10 and 15 minute options and raised the limit to 30 minutes. From there, you will find 45 minutes, 1, 2 and 3 hours. Remember that we are talking about the daily time limit, and we are not referring to the reminders to take breaks.

In the last option you will find options ranging from 10, 20 to 30 minutes. So if you used 10 or 15 minutes as the total time you wanted to spend on Instagram all day, you’ll have to move on to reminders if you want to stick to that habit.

You will find this option in the “Your Activity” section under the “Elapsed time” section with the option “Set reminder to take breaks”. And in case you want to take advantage of the new minimum limit of 30 minutes for your activity on Instagram, look for this option under “Set daily time limit”.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

