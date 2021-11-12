Instagram gets on the subscriptions bandwagon: what are they and how much will they cost?

Until now, the most popular Instagram profiles found their income channels through brands that relied on their advertising potential to promote their products, through posts that are, clearly, sponsored. So from Instagram they had not counted on the need to offer other alternatives when making money. But over the years, some platforms have adopted the sponsorship model that consists of fans, or followers of a certain influencer or content creator, paying a small monthly amount to support their activity. And that is, more or less, what it seems that Instagram is starting to offer in some territories. The paid subscriptions arrive The fact is that in recent days new evidence has been appearing that paid subscriptions are going to become the best way to support that user that we like so much, as a Patreon that can allow us sustain your activity and access exclusive content, be it the photos you upload to Instagram itself, such as videos and any other type of content you share on other platforms where you are present and from which we also follow you. These subscriptions have already been sighted in India but their expansion will affect more and more countries over the next few weeks. As you can see in the message that you have just above, the screenshot refers to the fact that it will be available in territories in English and 30 other languages, so it seems more than certain that we will have it ready in Spanish-speaking ones. This movement takes place a few weeks after it became known that Twitter is also bidding for this type of subscriptions for users who seek among their followers to obtain a means of income that allows them to continue with their activity. A collection window that they could open on the bird’s network, or on Instagram indistinctly, with the aim that the money collected allows them to maintain their activity on other platforms, such as YouTube, Twitch, etc. Instagram will have several types of payments that, apparently on those screens, range from traditional subscriptions for a period of time, in which we can get access to exclusive content, to specific purchases of what it calls badges and that smell, by far, those loot boxes that offer some video games for premium access within each profile. >