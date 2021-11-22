Instagram for iOS adds the ability to delete a photo from …

Instagram for iOS has added two new features that according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri consider “hidden gems.” It is now possible to remove a photo from a carousel, as well as to use this “Rage Shake” feature to report a problem.

– Rage Shake Did you know about these 💎s? Any other features you'd like me to cover? Let me know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

These features were announced by Adam mosseri. According to him, the ability to remove a photo from a carousel is a “final feature.” He explains:

A final feature is a feature that should have been around a while ago, and people have been asking for it, and we’ve finally pulled it off and got it out the door.

Instagram for iOS and the options to delete a photo from a carousel

With the ability to remove a photo from the Carousel, users can edit a carousel already posted on Instagram. Clicking “edit” will bring up a new trash can icon. After that, Instagram says that users have 30 days to decide if they want the photo to go back to the carousel or to have it permanently deleted.