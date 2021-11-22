Instagram for iOS adds the ability to delete a photo from …

instagram iphone.jpg
instagram iphone.jpg

Instagram for iOS has added two new features that according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri consider “hidden gems.” It is now possible to remove a photo from a carousel, as well as to use this “Rage Shake” feature to report a problem.

These features were announced by Adam mosseri. According to him, the ability to remove a photo from a carousel is a “final feature.” He explains:

A final feature is a feature that should have been around a while ago, and people have been asking for it, and we’ve finally pulled it off and got it out the door.

Instagram for iOS and the options to delete a photo from a carousel

With the ability to remove a photo from the Carousel, users can edit a carousel already posted on Instagram. Clicking “edit” will bring up a new trash can icon. After that, Instagram says that users have 30 days to decide if they want the photo to go back to the carousel or to have it permanently deleted.

If users don’t want to lose the photo, the best option is to archive the entire carousel instead of excluding the selected photos. With the first option, the Instagram user will always have the ability to restore the photos to the feed.

Rage Shake shake your iPhone

The second feature announced by Mossei is “Rage Shake,” which is self-explanatory. Instagram says:

“Have you ever used Instagram and it just wasn’t working the way it was supposed to? Maybe the Stories didn’t load, maybe the audio wasn’t working, maybe you just couldn’t upload a photo and that’s really kind of annoying. Well now you can literally just shake the phone. “

When users shake their phones, a small option will appear that will allow them to report a problem and can explain what happened.