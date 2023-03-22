Instagram finds a new way to earn money, what is it about?

- Advertisement -

Social networks seem to have realized that the income they generate is not high enough, and therefore they are exploring different options to increase their income. Some, such as Twitter, have their own membership subscription system. Others, for the moment, are exploring more traditional possibilities: increasing the advertising load on their services. And this is what is close to happening on . As the company itself has published, which is part of the Meta conglomerate, it has been decided to start testing -in the final and implementation phase- adding the places where advertising is displayed on the social network. To date, the places chosen were the news and the stories, and it is something that will change in a short time. And what has Instagram decided to do? Well, include ads in search results, something that to date was not implemented. In this way, when a process of this type is carried out, depending on the terminology used, both natural results and paid advertising will be shown -which has to do with the terms used-. Of course, so that there is no confusion, it will be made very clear what is an advertisement and what is not and, in this way, users have the corresponding information. A solution that remains to be seen if it bothers a lot when using the application and, also, if the relevance of what is displayed is adequate (obviously for the company, since it will with it). Other decisions that Instagram has made And it also has to do with advertising with the aim of increasing revenue. Thus, a new ad format called ‘reminder’ will be included, which is intended to offer companies that so wish -and pay- the possibility of showing information about events that are close to taking place (both with days ahead as minutes). Its use will be the same as usual at this time in the social network and, therefore, there will be no change as in the previous case. A trend that is already common The truth is that it is not surprising that Instagram makes the decision to increase advertising revenue, since it is a trend that is taking place in all services offered in the world of technology , especially the ones that are free. And, all this, waiting to see how the tests of launching a subscription model by Meta on both Facebook and Instagram turn out. All in all, it seems that the $31.5 billion in ad revenue that Instagram raked in in 2022 is small. And for this reason, you want to increase the number regardless of what users think. It is what it is. >