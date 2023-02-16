Instagram finally throws in the towel: there is already a date for the end of live sales

- Advertisement -

Purchases made on social networks are not starting, and companies have seen this and are reacting to it. An example of this is Meta, which has been adjusting everything that has to do with this segment of its business on platforms such as Facebook or Instagram for some time. Well, new news has been released in this regard that affects the service that your way of socializing has in the photos and video. This has to do with the end of one of the options that existed to date to make purchases using the aforementioned social network: live broadcasts. And what is going to happen is that they are going to disappear in a short time. And, the truth is that it makes all the logic in the world because according to the reports from the year 2022 (from Insider Intelligence) the percentage of e-commerce sales that comes from social networks is only 5%, a number that is not exactly good. Therefore, it does not make Meta especially interested in empowering these days (because of the expense of resources that it entails). There is already a date for the closure of this type of sales on Instagram According to the information you have learned, the company already has a date on which sales will no longer be able to be announced on live broadcasts: March 16. So, things are pretty clear for Instagram. In this way, only with traditional links and the use of Stories and Reels will it be possible to make ads that lead to the stores that exist within the application of the social network. Consequently, the path initiated by Meta with Facebook is followed. The reasons indicated for abandoning the function we are talking about is to continue on the path undertaken not long ago, in which Instagram is looking to refocus on the functions that are basic to the platform: sharing content, highlighting the video and the photos. Therefore, everything that is accessory is eliminated. And an additional example of these that we are discussing is that on the main Instagram screen the Stores section has disappeared (in the regions where it has not yet, it will do so shortly). Meta has other things to focus on All of these moves make sense for the company led by Mark Zuckerberg: focus on everything that has adequate profitability and, by extension, free up resources to continue the push to bring the Metaverse to the world. that they believe it can become: a must-have function for everyone in a few years. Of course, it remains to be seen that they succeed. >