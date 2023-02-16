5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsInstagram finally throws in the towel: there is already a date for...

Instagram finally throws in the towel: there is already a date for the end of live sales

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
1676459036 630262 1676459088 rrss normal.jpg
1676459036 630262 1676459088 rrss normal.jpg
- Advertisement -

Purchases made on social networks are not starting, and companies have seen this and are reacting to it. An example of this is Meta, which has been adjusting everything that has to do with this segment of its business on platforms such as Facebook or Instagram for some time. Well, new news has been released in this regard that affects the service that your way of socializing has in the photos and video. This has to do with the end of one of the options that existed to date to make purchases using the aforementioned social network: live broadcasts. And what is going to happen is that they are going to disappear in a short time. And, the truth is that it makes all the logic in the world because according to the reports from the year 2022 (from Insider Intelligence) the percentage of e-commerce sales that comes from social networks is only 5%, a number that is not exactly good. Therefore, it does not make Meta especially interested in empowering these days (because of the expense of resources that it entails). There is already a date for the closure of this type of sales on Instagram According to the information you have learned, the company already has a date on which sales will no longer be able to be announced on live broadcasts: March 16. So, things are pretty clear for Instagram. In this way, only with traditional links and the use of Stories and Reels will it be possible to make ads that lead to the stores that exist within the application of the social network. Consequently, the path initiated by Meta with Facebook is followed. The reasons indicated for abandoning the function we are talking about is to continue on the path undertaken not long ago, in which Instagram is looking to refocus on the functions that are basic to the platform: sharing content, highlighting the video and the photos. Therefore, everything that is accessory is eliminated. And an additional example of these that we are discussing is that on the main Instagram screen the Stores section has disappeared (in the regions where it has not yet, it will do so shortly). Meta has other things to focus on All of these moves make sense for the company led by Mark Zuckerberg: focus on everything that has adequate profitability and, by extension, free up resources to continue the push to bring the Metaverse to the world. that they believe it can become: a must-have function for everyone in a few years. Of course, it remains to be seen that they succeed. >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

3D printing 10 houses in just 10 weeks

Printing houses is already common. We've published countless stories on this subject, from...
Apple

Apple continues to file patents related to foldable devices

Apple has not yet presented any foldable device, but we know that it has...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.