Instagram finally adds the most anticipated feature for streamers

Instagram is still one of the social networks with the most users today. And it is that the user experience that it offers does not stop improving, because they are always working to include new functions and tools for everyone to enjoy. The truth is that they have a good list of successes, although there are certain details that should be polished, and it seems that they are getting their act together. More than anything because they have just included a new tool that will come in handy for the creators of Direct, since now they will be able to count on extra help when it comes to moderating comments on a streaming Instagram will allow streamers to add moderators to their live broadcasts Several years ago Directos arrived on Instagram, a function with which you can make live broadcasts so that all your followers can see you and talk to you by writing messages at the moment. The problem comes when there is no type of control over the messages that are sent, and there are not a few users who dedicate themselves to writing bad comments that, without a doubt, can severely affect both the creator and the other users present in the Live . Due to this problem, although the creator has the possibility of reporting and blocking users, now Instagram has included the possibility of appointing moderators in Instagram Live or direct. And it will be the creator himself who selects his moderators. To do this, you will have to click on the three points in the comment bar and write the name of the users you want, choose from the list of suggestions. This is not a new feature, as other platforms have long had moderators, such as Twitch and YouTube. Moderators are the ones who can be in charge of blocking and reporting users who write comments that are out of place and that can be annoying and hurtful. Moreover, there are not a few Instagram Live content creators who have closed their Lives after receiving a large number of bad comments intended to hurt for no reason. There’s no doubt that, although it’s a little late, this new feature for assigning Instagram moderators will go a long way in attracting more creators to Live. And it is that in addition, now they will also have the possibility of monetizing their transmissions, one more effort on the part of Instagram to get more users to their land. Do you want to try this new Instagram feature? Know that it will reach everyone in the coming weeks. >