Instagram favorites will allow you to prioritize the accounts in your feed

Instagram is working on a “Favorites” feature for its iOS app, which will allow users to prioritize the accounts that will appear higher in the feed. Making them more likely to be seen. Instagram Favorites will allow users to prioritize accounts in their feed Current Instagram users have to rely on the Facebook algorithm to determine which images are viewed first. While the algorithm is based on many factors; including how popular a post is in general and how often the user interacts with a particular account; This can potentially lead users to miss out on must-see content on accounts they rarely check. https://twitter.com/alex193a/status/1435919581277609989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1435919581277609989%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwconf_articles%7Ctwcon2F%3Ctwcon5Esarticles2F%7Ctwcon2Applet2Ficl2Applet2% 2F09% 2F11% 2Finstagram-favorites-will-allow-users-to-prioritize-accounts-in-their-feed In a review of the app, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi posted on Twitter about a “Favorites” feature. Which would allow users to denote specific accounts as their favorites. Any account set as a favorite will appear higher in the feed, regardless of its popularity or other signals used by the algorithm.

As users create a list, only they will be able to see who is on it, as it is an account-specific list that is not shared with others. A screenshot also indicates that people included or removed from a user’s favorites list will not be notified of their presence or removal.

It’s unclear when Instagram will introduce the feature, although there’s always a chance it won’t be implemented at all.

Instagram is in the midst of big changes as it evolves from an image sharing site to a social platform that is closer to TikTok. It has also requested user dates of birth in preparation for introducing more child safety measures.

There has also been criticism of Facebook’s plan to create a pre-teen version of Instagram, for security reasons.