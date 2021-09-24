Instagram favorites will allow you to prioritize the accounts in your feed

Instagram is working on a “Favorites” feature for its iOS app, which will allow users to prioritize the accounts that will appear higher in the feed. Making them more likely to be seen.
Current Instagram users have to rely on the Facebook algorithm to determine which images are viewed first. While the algorithm is based on many factors; including how popular a post is in general and how often the user interacts with a particular account; This can potentially lead users to miss out on must-see content on accounts they rarely check.
In a review of the app, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi posted on Twitter about a “Favorites” feature. Which would allow users to denote specific accounts as their favorites. Any account set as a favorite will appear higher in the feed, regardless of its popularity or other signals used by the algorithm.