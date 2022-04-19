Tech News

Instagram expands its product tagging feature

By: Brian Adam

There is no doubt that the contacts and users that are followed on Instagram can help oneself to discover new interesting products to investigate, and ultimately, purchase.

In this regard, Instagram has just announced that they are beginning to expand the tagging feature to all users of their platform in the United States. Until now, this function was exclusively in the hands of creators and brands for the labeling of their products.

The idea is that when creating a new publication, users can tag products that are within the image itself, so that those who access the publication and are interested in knowing some products, can click on the label of the same, allowing them to access a page with a detailed explanation on Instagram.

Empowering product discovery through users

If those interested go ahead, they will have the possibility to acquire them online. Naturally, to encourage mass access, product tagging is available only for posts made from public accounts.

From Instagram they also point out that this experience will also be taken to the ephemeral stories (Stories), so they are working for it, committing to notify of any news that occurs in this regard or simply begins to be available to be used.

To carry out the labeling of products, the following procedure must be followed:

  • Press “Tag people”
  • Find and tag the brand first. There should be 2 options at the bottom labeled “People” and “Products”.
  • Press «Products».
  • Find and tag the brand
  • Touch the photo to start tagging products
  • Click share

It will be a matter of waiting for Instagram to bring this feature to international markets so that users can tag and access products that they may be interested in purchasing.

This is one more step for Instagram to be the desired online shopping showcase for users who use its platform, which will lead them to discover everything that they might be interested in and that they would not otherwise know about its existence.

More information: Instagram

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

