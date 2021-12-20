Instagram exceeds 2,000 million active users per month

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

This 2021 Instagram has surpassed a new barrier and has reached 2 billion active users every month, as confirmed by the company. The social network was created in 2010 and, two years later, Mark Zuckerberg bought it for a billion euros. Thus, Instagfram joined the Facebook empire, this year renamed Meta.

Despite the difficulties faced by Instagram in 2021, the Facebook platform has exceeded the barrier of 2 billion active users every month

This new record for Instagram comes in a year that has been quite busy for the company. For example, Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, had to commiserate with the United States Congress to answer for the revelations of the so-called “Facebook Papers.”

This leak proved that Instagram had internal reports that proved that the use of the social network was “Toxic” to the mental health of children and adolescents. Despite this, they did not make this information public or take any measures to alleviate the problem.

This forced the company to give up developing its version of the platform for children and adolescents. After several months working on a specific social network for children under 13, the so-called Instagram Kids, the “Facebook Papers” left Zuckerberg with no choice but to cancel what promised to be one of the company’s great projects.

The last time Instagram released its own active user data was in June 2018. At that time, the social network had just reached 1 billion active users each month. Now, in just over three years, the company has managed to double that figure, which initially cost eight years.

Throughout this year, Instagram has continued with his fierce competition with TikTok. However, in terms of numbers, the Facebook company continues to gain a wide advantage over the Chinese company. TikTok surpassed 1 billion active users last September.

.