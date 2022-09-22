Instagram down, reports of malfunctions are growing | In resolution

It seems that is experiencing difficulties again judging by the number of that the site Downdetector is gathering in these minutes. The maximum number of reports reached 20,000 at the worst time.

At present the map shows that the problem is hitting more areas in Italy like wildfire, and although the situation is unclear, at the moment several users complain of feed update problems in mobile and desktop environments. In other cases the application closes by itself or goes to freeze, but the real reason is not known at the moment and the company has not pronounced itself.

Crashes seem to affect iOS and Android versions only, especially when trying to view Stories. At the moment the other Meta applications seem to be working properly.

We will continue to monitor the situation in the hope that the problem will be resolved quickly, but in the meantime let us know in the comments if you too have been affected by the malfunction.

UPDATE: UNDER RESOLUTION