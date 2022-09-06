Instagram deletes Pornhub account

does not give reasons for the blocking of the well-respected from . The porn portal had recently come under a lot of pressure.

Instagram has removed the official account from Pornhub. The porn portal’s Instagram account, which used non-pornographic videos and images to promote Pornhub content, had approximately 13.1 million followers and 6,200 posts at the time of deletion.

The trade journal was the first to hear about the deletion of the Pornhub Instagram account Variety reported. According to Dawn Hawkins, executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), Pornhub had “promoted pornography directly,” showing videos like “Next Career Goal,” encouraging people to become porn performers, writes Variety. The NCOSE was among a group of activists who campaigned on Instagram to have Pornhub removed.

From the tech portal The Verge released screenshots shared by anti-Pornhub activist Laila Mickelwait suggest the account was removed from Instagram for violating community guidelines. The Pornhub Twitter account, on the other hand, is still active, as is the official YouTube channel.

Mickelwait is the founder of the “TraffickingHub” campaign, an advocacy group working to “close down Pornhub and hold its executives accountable for enabling, spreading and promoting rape, child abuse, sex trafficking and criminal image-based sexual abuse benefit”. Mickelwait positions herself as a campaigner against sex trafficking, but critics point to her ties to evangelical Christian groups that advocate the total abolition of all sex work and commercial pornography, according to The Verge.

Pornhub has been under criticism for a long time

Criticism of Pornhub for allowing the distribution of child abuse material has increased in recent years, leading to entanglements with business partners and the resignation of several executives. According to a report by New York Times, child abuse videos and videos showing sexual violence against minors had been published on Pornhub, the payment providers Visa and Mastercard temporarily suspended their business relationships with MindGeek, the company that operates Pornhub. Dozens of women are also suing MindGeek for non-consensual sex videos.

In August, a California judge allowed a lawsuit against Visa on the grounds that the company “intended to help MindGeek monetize child pornography.” In response to the court decision, Visa and Mastercard suspended payments to Pornhub advertisers. They stopped processing payments to Canadian company Trafficjunky, which brokers advertisements on MindGeek websites, including Pornhub.



(akn)

