Instagram debuts GIFS in comments and collaborations on streaming channels

Meta Platforms is presenting the official arrival of collaborations on streaming channels, the Instagram feature that arrived last February to a select few creators with the idea of ​​serving as a way for creators to broadcast official announcements to their own followers.

The arrival of collaborations will allow creators to count on other creators or also with their followers in the conversations they are carrying out on their own transmission channels.



Strengthening transmission channels

Mark Zuckerberg was the first to launch this new feature, carrying out a conversation with Adam Mosseri, the main person in charge of Instagram, with Mosseri being in charge of announcing in said conversation the arrival of animated GIFs in the comments, both in publications and in the Reels, allowing you to make use of the extensive library of animated GIFS that GIPHY has.

In this regard, it should be remembered that the UK competition watchdog ordered Meta to get rid of GIPHY fearing that its acquisition would result in rival apps not being allowed to in the future. access to the contents of GIPHY.

More to come to Instagram

But the conversation between Zuckerberg and Mosseri has also made more headlines, advancing the next news that will arrive on Instagram.

Among them is the future lyrics feature coming to Reels and it will build on the automatic captions feature that Instagram integrated last year.

Separately, Instagram also teased that the tipping feature for creators will arrive in India in the coming weeks with the arrival of Instagram Gifts.

For all users, the ability to split clips, modify playback speed, and replace clips will also be coming to their editing tools over the next few weeks, improving on the features these tools arrived with last month.

Possibility that generative AI could also be present

And well, Zuckerberg has also been interested since the conversation with Mosseri yesterday about what the public wants to get in future updates, so it is not surprising that Generative AI-powered capabilities may also arrive in the near future.

We will find out about some things thanks to the leaks of experts in reverse engineering, who through the source code will be able to have knowledge of the new functions that may already be in development.

In any case, these developments continue to distance Instagram from the simple social network that it was at first, making the experience heavier as long as TikTok (which today launches its own new font) does not step on the position it occupies.