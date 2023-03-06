Instagram curiosities that you possibly did not know

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

instagram is a social network that is actively used by more than 1,200 million users around the world and 600 million of them regularly share Stories, ephemeral content that disappears within 24 hours of its publication.

Instagram is full of incredible information and data that has been accumulated over the years.

You can also share Reels, carry out live broadcasts and use many other features that you surely already know (and if not, you can always check the “Instagram” section of our website, where you will find all the updated information about this platform).

That is why today we are going to focus on other information about Instagram that may surprise you, such as knowing which are the 10 photos with the most “Likes” on Instagram, anecdotes that have marked the existence of the social network since its launch in 2010.

- Advertisement -

These are 20 curious facts about Instagram that you probably didn’t even imagine. Let us begin!

1.- Instagram is one of the platforms with the most visits in the world, not only its application, but also its website. It currently receives 5.6 billion visits a month, according to the study of Semrush’s most visited websites, ranking it 6th worldwide.

2.- Globally, Instagram ranks 14th among the sites with the most searches in the world. Currently, it registers 44 million monthly searches, according to the same Semrush study.

3.- The Instagram app is the sixth most downloaded in the App Store and has been in the top ten positions since 2020, according to SensorTower. He is, therefore, a difficult opponent to beat

4.- The same happens in the Google Play Store, where the Instagram app occupies the eighth place and it seems that it will not be easy for it to drop from the top 10 applications with the most downloads.

5.- When it launched in 2010, Instagram only allowed you to post square photos and was only available for iOS users. It came to Android in 2012 after being bought by Facebook.

6.- The Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, is the person with the most followers on Instagram today, he has 554 million followers.

7.- The singer Selena Gómez is the woman with the most followers, she has more than 391 million followers today.

8.- Lionel Messi has the photo with the most likes on Instagram, the image has 75.2 million “likes” on the social network.

9.- The simple photo of an egg is the second image with the most likes on Instagram, it has 59.5 million “likes” and is owned by Chris Godfrey.

10.- Instagram did not include advertising until 2016. When it launched the first formats, many users threatened to leave the social network. However, it has not stopped growing since then.

11.- Instagram ranks fifth as the website with the most total monthly traffic, according to Similarweb, around 6,600 million visits per month. This equates to a little over six visits per active monthly user each month. It is second only to Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter.

12.- There are more Instagram users in India than in any other country. More than 229.5 million people regularly use Instagram in the Asian country.

13.- The United States has 143.5 million users of the social network, a number that continues to grow year after year and that shows that the user base is not yet in decline in its country of origin.

14.- 90% of Instagram users follow a business, which shows that a good marketing campaign on the platform will bear fruit if it is carried out in a planned manner and based on objectives.

15.- On average, each Instagram post receives approximately 15,000 likes. The number is shocking because to arrive at this figure, hubspot -company that has made the report- has also taken into account the contents of influential public figures, which somewhat distorts the results.

16.- Posts with a single image generate more likes than permanent videos, up to 27.55% more likes according to Hubspot.

17.- Instagram posts use around 10.7 hashtags on average, although the maximum that can be used is 30 hashtags. It is recommended to use them and use the Instagram hashtag search engine to find the ones that are currently trending.

18.- The most used hashtag on Instagram in the world has been #Love for more than 10 years.

19.- The founders of Instagram left the company in 2018, years after it was bought by Facebook, because they did not agree with the monetization plans of the service that Mark Zuckerberg had for her.

20.- Instagram has a location map but it is a functionality that has hardly been used in the app since 2021.

21.- 15 of the 20 most used songs worldwide in the Reels are by Indian artists, according to data made public by Meta.

22.- On Instagram you can hide the number of likes your posts receive so that those who follow you or who visit your profile do not know how many “likes” you receive.

Keep

Keep