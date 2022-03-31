Instagram could let you reply to stories with voice messages

Instagram is developing several features and testing many others to improve the dynamics of the app. And among them, we find a new option to interact with the Stories.

In addition to text messages, GIFs and quick reactions, Instagram could add a new option to reply to stories. We tell you what this feature in development is all about.

Reply to Instagram Stories with voice messages

Instagram could add a new option to respond to the stories of our favorite creators. As seen in the screenshots of Alexander PaluzziInstagram could give the possibility to send a voice message as a response in a story.

So not only will we see the option to send a text, a GIF or use a quick reaction, but it will also show us the icon of a microphone to send the voice message. One detail to keep in mind is that this option has not been launched in the Instagram app, but is part of the frequent discoveries made by some developers and reverse engineering specialists to find new features in the app’s APK.

The Instagram team has not mentioned anything about it, so we will have to wait for future updates to see if they decide to implement this new option for stories.

Instagram has become one of the apps that is updated most frequently, and not to mention the multiple functions in tests that we have known in recent months. Let’s remember that one of the latest updates to the Instagram app brought us the chronological feed again.

Although Instagram proposes a different dynamic, users can switch to the chronological feed at any time or even choose to see the feed of their favorite group of users.