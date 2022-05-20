Instagram could change the way you view stories

Instagram is adding a new test to its list of features that are in development or within their testing period.

A new dynamic that could change the number of stories we see from the people we follow on Instagram.

Instagram tests an option for displaying stories

As 9to5Mac mentions, Instagram could change the way stories are displayed to users.

Until now, when we scroll to the top to see the stories, Instagram shows us all that we have pending from the people we follow. So if one of our friends posted 10 stories in a row, they will be displayed one after another before moving on to the next user.

That is the dynamic that Instagram is trying to change. As can be seen from the tests, Instagram plans to show only up to 3 stories shared by other people. Once it shows that amount, it moves on to the stories of the next user on the list.

Of course, this does not mean that Instagram will change the limit of the stories that users can create. It also does not mean that it will limit the number of stories that we can see from a person. Simply in the carousel, 3 stories per user will be included by default, and if you want to see the rest of the stories that your friend has uploaded, you will have to click on «See more».

So this new dynamic will allow users to go through more users’ stories, but it may not be such good news for creators. If this system is implemented, then the first 3 stories will be able to have guaranteed views, but the rest will depend on users taking the initiative to want to see more.

At the moment, it is only a test that is being carried out with a group of users. So we will have to wait to see if Instagram decides to implement this dynamic or stays halfway.