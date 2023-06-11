Instagram connects vast network of pedophiles, survey shows

There is records of even large accounts advertising this type of content openly , taking advantage of direct messaging capabilities to make it easier for buyers and sellers to connect, the survey found, often through hashtags related to pornographic content. The social network would not be acting to restrict the use of this type of term.

Instagram is the top social network connecting pedophiles for sharing and trading child sexual abuse material, according to a Stanford University report with the Wall Street Journal. According to the study, the Meta network algorithms would favor this approximation.

The investigation also found that minors were offering paid face-to-face meetings using profiles with openly sexual names. There are also reports of materials related to self-mutilation and bestiality.

Contacted by Agence France-Presse, Meta did not comment on the matter. However, according to the article published in the Wall Street Journal, the owner of Instagram acknowledged the existence of this problem in its services and announced the implementation of a task force dedicated to combating practices related to child sexual exploitation.

This is not the first time that the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has been involved in such problems. In February of this year, Meta joined an initiative aimed at combating the leakage of intimate content by teenagers on Facebook and Instagram platforms.