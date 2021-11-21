Instagram closes Threads, its messaging app for best friends

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram, the social network owned by Facebook, has announced that will close its Threads messaging service by the end of this 2021. The app will notify its regular users of the news and will urge them to use Instagram’s internal messaging service again as of November 23.

Threads was an Instagram bet that was born in 2019 with the aim of allowing users to chat with their closest contacts. The app gave the camera a main role, in such a way that turned out to be a very similar format to Snapchat. It was also an app that, although linked to Instagram, was independent and had to be downloaded separately.

Threads was generally very similar to Facebook Messenger in its operation. Through the app, you could send and receive Instagram direct messages without having to enter the social network app. However, Threads had a number of specific functions such as automatic status update based on what the user is doing with their phone. These and other proprietary tools, the company has informed, will be integrated into Instagram when Threads closes.

Threads’s journey was difficult from the beginning. His first week of life already yielded little hopeful data. Within seven days of launch was only downloaded by 220,000 people, that is, less than 0.1% of Instagram users back then.

Meta, the new name of Facebook, is working to integrate your multiple messaging platforms. Facebook Messenger and Instagram already allow, for example, the creation of common group chats that are used interchangeably from both applications. The intention of the company is to also integrate WhatsApp so that the users of all its apps can communicate with each other.

