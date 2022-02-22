Instagram changes the minimum usage limit to 30 minutes, why is this?

Today a curious change has been known in Instagram and that affects the limitations that can be established in its daily use. Specifically, the minimum time that can be configured in the application has been modified, which now increases by doubling the time that was active before. And, the truth is that this has a fairly simple explanation. What has happened is that the times we were talking about before go from 15 to 30 minutes, so we are talking about a significant variation… but it is not dramatic either. And, the truth is that usually from Meta they are not very given to making modifications of a not very large depth in the updates… But in this case, this determination has been made. And, it seems, all this is due to data published not long ago regarding the active users of the social network. The reasons that have led to the change in Instagram The information published by the company not long ago and that we mentioned before shows the first fall of Instagram in what has to do with the number of daily users it has. And, therefore, what they have decided is to change the minimum time that can be active in it, looking for greater user involvement. Consequently, that his return is more recurrent in the day to day. Whether he succeeds remains to be seen, but what is certain is that change is a reality. Nothing else changes, such as the way in which this option is activated or the rest of the options that exist that range from three hours to complete deactivation. Remember that what this function allows is, among other things, that notifications are not received for a certain time. In this way, it is not known if there is anything new in the Instagram feed or even if a message has been received. Therefore, there is no need for the user to enter the application, and this is something that has been modified as we have indicated. It does not seem that this change fits very well with the objective that was indicated in 2018 that had the power to establish limits where it was said that “it is not about how much time people spend on Instagram, but about how they spend it”. The fact is that it seems that the competition is very tight and, therefore, this determination has been made. And it remains to be seen if more changes are made in this regard in a short time. Do you think this is good news? >