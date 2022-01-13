Instagram changes the course of the Stories: here’s how they will be with the upcoming news

Stories are the heart of Instagram, the element that marked its success and made it one of the reference social platforms globally (it is estimated that it currently has 2 billion users). And if the development team is working on a feature that aims to make the static grid of the profile more fluid and flexible, it is no surprise to discover that there are important news in the pipeline also for the Stories.

In fact, in Turkey and Brazil some users have received an update that “upsets” the flow of the Stories. In fact, Instagram has decided to overturn its use, introducing vertical scrolling instead of horizontal scrolling (the one with which almost all users still have to deal with): the clip you find in the Tweet below clearly shows the change .