Instagram cancels its version for children

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has canceled the development and launch of a version of Instagram for children. Mark Zuckerberg’s company confirmed last July that it would launch an Instagram format for children under 13 years of age, since the legal age to open a profile on the social network is 14 years.

Facebook, after the criticism received, has chosen to stop the development of its version of Instagram for children under 13 years of age

However, from the company they were aware that many people use Instagram without being of the legal age. Finally, after the criticism received, the company has decided to stop this project without clarifying whether it is a definitive resignation or just a stoppage.

This Facebook decision comes just two weeks after the Wall Street Journal published a series of reports about the company. In one of them, it revealed that Facebook executives had internal reports that warned of the Dangerousness of Instagram for the Mental Health of Adolescents. Despite this, the company chose to ignore this data and not make it public. This is one of the information that has led to the so-called “Facebook Files”, the latest scandal experienced by the company of comparable importance to that of Cambridge Analytica.

We’re pausing “Instagram Kids”, although we believe building it is the right thing to do. More here: https://t.co/bwCyUn97So – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) September 27, 2021

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, has announced in a post on the company’s official blog and on his Twitter account that, instead of continuing to develop this children’s version of Instagram, they will dedicate themselves to improve parental control tools. It also leaves an open door to resume this project in the future with the advice of “parents, experts, legislators and regulators.”

In recent months, Instagram has introduced a number of features aimed at protecting its underage users. For example, this same summer, it began asking all its users for the date of birth with the threat of vetoing them from accessing the app. Likewise, Instagram has launched a new function that prevents adults from sending direct messages to those under 18 who do not follow them.

.