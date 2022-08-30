Instagram by default restricts harmful content to those under 16

- Advertisement -

Instagram has announced the inclusion of a new configuration in the social network that will affect under 16 years old. This is the activation of the most restrictive mode of those that allow adjust the type of displayed and it is a step beyond the notification that users under 16 years of age receive so far, which encourages them to apply this type of content filtering.

Instagram activates by default the maximum restriction of content for users under 16 years of age

It is about restricting the type of content that appears in searches, Reels or account suggestions and feed recommendations. Users over 18 years of age have three levels of content regulation (Standard, More and Less) while adolescents only have the two lower levels available (Standard and Less).

This last option, “Less”, has been added very recently, in June, in the United States and other countries, and offers a warning to teenage users to move on to contemplating another type of content if they have been contemplating the same type for a long time. of material, adding the fact that Instagram restricts the appearance of more content of that nature.

It should be remembered that Instagram even thought of launching a version for children under 13 years of age, although it finally discarded it, so it is more than relevant to emphasize the protection of the content that minor users of the platform can see.

On the other hand, in July 2021 Instagram already presented its Sensitive Content Controla filter that allows users to stay protected from potentially inappropriate and content, but after the evolution of Instagram to respond to the rise of TikTok, the adjustments added to the applied algorithm have experienced a greater impact.

However, these controls have been rejected by some groups such as artists, sex workers, tattoo artists… who see their content excluded by the strict application of this algorithm, despite the fact that what Instagram describes as sensitive content are those that include graphic representation of violence, explicit or suggested sex or promote prohibited substances and products (weapons, tobacco, drugs…).