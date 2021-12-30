Instagram BestNine: How to create your “Top9” of 2021 images on Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Surely you are already seeing that many of your contacts on Instagram have already published their top 9 or “Best Nine”, that is, the traditional compilation of the 9 images that “I like you” the most have received on the social network owned by Meta in the last year.

Many users are already publishing their Top 9 on Instagram on the occasion of the end of the year

It is a recurring publication, which is usually published every year at the end of the year in the profiles of thousands of users, with the hashtag #bestnine (it can also be followed by the current year) or the hashtag # top9. Maybe you also want to publish your “BestNine” on Instagram this year, so don’t worry, we are going to show you several ways so that you can create your top 9 and you can easily publish it on your Instagram account.

We are going to explain how to create an image with your 9 most liked posts of 2021 on Instagram, which are those in which you have received the most “Like”. It is the typical Best Nine or Top9 image, in which each end of the year you will be able to recap and summarize your best moments.

There are several alternatives to be able to carry out this action, but we are going to use the one that has convinced us the most, which is the web. We are going to explain the process step by step, both that of creating the image and then revoking the permissions so that the service stops accessing your Instagram data after finishing.

As we say, there are many web pages and online applications that allow the realization of these photo tops. We are going to use one of them, called BestNine.co, which you can download whether you have an Android mobile or an iPhone with an iOS operating system. All you have to do is go to the application store of your mobile operating system and download it.

It is a free app, but as such, be careful that it has advertising, and banners may appear that invite us to click and that are nothing more than that, advertising. When you open the application, you can choose to compile the compilation for 2021 (or another year, or your entire account since it is open).

You will have to put your username and click on «Create». You should know that it will also ask for the password, so you will be granting permission to the app to access the content of your account, something inevitable so that the top9 can be created. Don’t worry, we’ll see how to revoke the permission later once your BestNine has been created.

Avoid any advertising that skips you and you will see your top9. You can change their order or replace them with others if you wish, just by clicking on them. If you want to later, you can save the composition on your mobile phone and from there you can share it on your Instagram account, as a normal publication or as a Story, you choose.

How to remove app permissions

Once you have created your BestNine, access your Instagram account and in the Settings menu, go to the security settings of your profile. In the “Applications and websites” section you will see all the apps that have access to your account. There you will see BestNine.com and you can click on “Delete” so that you no longer have access to the content of your account and thus you will be more calm.

.