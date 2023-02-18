5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeMobileAndroidInstagram begins to allow the use of GIFs as comments on posts

Instagram begins to allow the use of GIFs as comments on posts

AndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
instagram gfeb777ac3 1280.jpg
instagram gfeb777ac3 1280.jpg
- Advertisement -

Some users of the Instagram application for iOS are finding a novelty these days that will allow Instagram to match other social networking platforms in the way they interact with the publications that other users have shared on their accounts.

And it is that some users already have the possibility of responding in the comments of the publications through GIFS, making use of the extensive library of animated GIFs belonging to the Giphy platform, being an experience quite similar to the one they had already had to comment. the «Stories»..

GIFs as an essential element of conversations on social networks

- Advertisement -

And it is that the clips of animated GIFs are becoming part of the conversations in social networks to visually represent what is intended to be transmitted and that the use of other elements could be insufficient or less precise than the search for the appropriate GIF in each moment as a comment.

For now there are many unknowns, including the question of knowing when it will also jump to the Android platform. In any case, from Android Police they point out that they have not found this feature on their mobiles under iOS, even having the latest version available.

We can understand that it is a limited test that will be extended to more users over time. And this novelty comes after a battery of novelties in which it focuses on users and their well-being, not only to be able to take breaks from notifications, but also so that they can have a more secure and adapted experience within the platform, including the ability to flag the types of content they don’t want to see within their experiences.

Waiting for the wider release for all users

Over time we will be able to see the evolution of this novelty, and it is possible that at its official launch they issue a statement.

- Advertisement -

In any case, it is curious how this feature now arrives when many platforms have been allowing comments on posts with animated GIF clips for some time, surprising how sometimes the main technology companies, despite the resources they have, are sometimes late launching things that today can be considered basic to a social media experience.

Via: Android Police

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Carnival 2023: see where to watch the parades of the samba schools of SP and RJ live

Carnival 2023 starts today (17) with the parades of the samba schools in São...
Apple

iMac M1 and iPad Pro for R$ 7 thousand, lots of Mi Band and Apple Watch are up for auction at the Federal Revenue...

The Federal Revenue of the 9th Fiscal Region, located in Curitiba (PR), started this...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.