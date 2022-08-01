Instagram back down and will not show as many recommended posts

- Advertisement -

The director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has announced changes in the social network that involve dgo back to some recent developments that especially affected the way in which the contents are displayed and the users’ own publications.

Instagram pauses its changes that brought the user experience closer to that of TikTok

Essentially you rectify the change that assimilated Instagram to TikTok with the full screen experience in which the video occupies the entire screen of the device when played. And it is that video has become the king of content precisely because of the influence and rivalry of TikTok, the social platform that has been setting trends for some time now and has even promoted changes on Facebook to approximate its user experience.

In addition, and continuing with these rectifications, Instagram also backtracks when it comes to recommendations for content publications from creators that the user does not follow. It is a trend that is also influenced by TikTok and that promotes the show videos created by users who are not followed in order to discover them. Apparently in this case the rectification would derive from the need to include improvements in the algorithms that regulate the contents that are shown.

Mosseri has stated that the introduction of these changes has come to be reflected in the internal statistics and data handled by Instagram and that it has been decided to stop, take a step back and analyze the situation before continuing to move forward.

Apparently the platform would have taken good note of the complaints of many users who have gone from seeing photos and videos posted by friends and family who follow see their timeline populated with videos posted by content creators whom they neither know nor followwhich would have caused them frustration.

The complaint has reached such an extent that well-known figures of great popularity on Instagram such as Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian have complained about having stopped seeing these contents, alluding to Instagram’s decision «stop wanting to become TikTok, I just want to see pictures of my friends«.

This same week Mosseri himself stated that the full screen mode has not turned out to be ideal for all users and has acknowledged receipt of the complaints of those who verify that the app shows them fewer and fewer photos on a social network that was born with this content as its emblem (in fact, its logo features a camera), confirming that they will continue to support photography, although they do not give up their opinion that it will increase over time the focus on video content.

Not in vain has there been a recent change by which Instagram automatically converts all videos with a duration of less than 15 minutes into Reels.

