Instagram announces three new features that bring it closer to Twitter and WhatsApp

That ‘shoe rack for your shoes’ in social networking applications for mobile devices is something that has not been applied for a long time. And an example of what we are saying are the three novelties that Meta has prepared for Instagram and that have been officially communicated. The new functions, which are no less than three, have a fairly clear objective: to give more importance to the texts that exist in the application -but they are not only that-. And it is that, when you notice some weakness in the competition (in this case Instagram), you try not to miss the opportunity to take some of the users who are not happy in other places. Competitor stuff. The news that will arrive on Instagram in a short time As Meta itself has announced, the new options that will be part of the applications of the well-known social network are the following: Notes, Groups and spontaneous Stories (note, that the latter could vary in its name due to the broad interpretation of the name in English, which is Candid Stories). Notes At the time this novelty is applied, statuses of up to 60 characters can be written, with the aim of showing everyone how you are and the thoughts you have. All this will be seen in the upper area of ​​the place where the direct messages are and, even, the rest of the Instagram users reply to this new information. The truth is that the increase in the weight of the text on the platform in this case is evident. Groups In this case, what will be left is to be able to create profiles for the groups, which will be a place where content can be shared in a reduced way, such as Stories (in the purest TikTok style). In this way, it will be possible to have a little more privacy in the case of suing it. A good option for friends or family, really. There are not many restrictions between the possibilities that can be sent. Spontaneous Stories This new option for Instagram increases the possibilities of viral challenges that are created on the platform by users. In other words, you want to take the ‘Ahora tú’ that already exist a step further, so that it is more similar to what can be found in BeReal. With viewing restrictions (only those who are doing the goal will be able to see what you share), this feature is still in testing, so it remains to be seen if it’s finally a reality. The deployment is gradual and in some regions users are already receiving what is necessary in their Instagram applications to start using the news that Meta has prepared. Therefore, in a few days they will be a reality for everyone with total security (except the last option that we have mentioned). >