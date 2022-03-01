Tech News

Instagram announces new features for videos

By: Brian Adam

Instagram wants to encourage videos in the app by applying a series of changes, both for users and creators.

He wants the Reels to continue being protagonists in the app. And for this, it will implement new creation tools as well as new ways to discover videos, among other new features.

Instagram shuts down standalone IGTV app

Last year, Instagram mentioned that one of its priorities for 2022 would be to double its efforts to incentivize the video format in the app. And as part of that goal, they are announcing a series of updates.

One of the main novelties is that it will close its independent IGTV app. So it will no longer be possible to find them on Google Play or the App Store to download it to your mobile.

As part of our efforts to make video as simple to discover and create as possible, we will no longer support our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we’ll focus on having all the videos in the main Instagram app.

Yes, Instagram will focus exclusively on Reels, so IGTV as an independent app is definitely no longer part of its strategy. And this is not the only change you are implementing in the app.

Instagram mentions that all videos, no matter how they are created, will have some basic features, for example, a full-screen viewer as well as the option to mute them. And there will also be new ways to discover content in video format.

On the other hand, they promise to offer more options to creators so that they can monetize their content on the platform. For example, the Instagram team mentions that they will start testing a new in-app ad experience to help creators monetize ads.

So this is the beginning of a series of updates focused on keeping video content at the forefront of Instagram.

Previous articleHonor Magic4 Series: at the top of the high-end
